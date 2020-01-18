<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Quique Setién has reportedly already made an impression on the Barcelona squad with many senior players waxing lyrical about his approach so far.

Setién was confirmed as Ernesto Valverde’s successor at Camp Nou on Monday, with the Blaugrana having been turned down by Xavi and Ronald Koeman.

A story in ESPN has claimed that some members of the team – namely Gerard Piqué and Lionel Messi – were concerned about the appointment and openly wondered if it was the right decision to hire the former Real Betis man.





But those fears were apparently quickly waylaid after their opening two training sessions that were “more intense” than under Valverde.

Setién also gathered the squad together for an initial meeting on Tuesday morning where he told them: “If you have any doubts, tell me straight away, we have to attack any problems at the roots.”

There was also one-on-one meetings with Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen with more to come with other senior players next week.

Setién’s first game will be against Granada on Sunday.