Barcelona manager Quique Setién insists Barcelona are not reliant on Lionel Messi despite their disappointing Clásico defeat on Sunday.

Messi was ineffective against a physical Real Madrid midfield, essentially proving Barça ineffective with nobody else able to create anything.

But Setién believes other players are capable of contributing without their talisman – although it would be stupid not to use him for inspiration.





“I would rather the ball be with the feet of the best,” he told reporters. “Because that’s when things happen.

“Of course you cannot do this every time, and I would prefer not to in every given context.

“We have other players, talented players who can hurt the opposition, but of course when Messi has the ball, things happen.”

Defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu now means Barcelona are one point behind Real Madrid with 12 games left to play.