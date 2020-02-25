<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona’s incredible Champions League capitulations are still in the fresh of mind for many but not new coach Quique Setién.

Two years ago, they fell apart in Rome after taking a 4-1 lead to the second leg and did similar last year against Liverpool, throwing away another three-goal lead.

But the man in charge insisted that those results haven’t been a talking point as he prepares to coach in the competition for the first time against Napoli on Tuesday night.

“The reality is that there has been very little talk about what happened in those games,” he told the assembled media.





“We are arriving in a good, positive frame of mind and have went through some hard league games but overcame them.

“This game does have a special motivation for me as my first Champions League game so it will be very exciting.

“We are playing well, with a good dynamic and personality, so it is the best scenario to start like this.”

One big talking point for the game remains which French centre-back will partner Gerard Piqué at the heart of defence.

“We still haven’t made a decision yet on Clément Lenglet or Samuel Umtiti,” added Setién.

“It is probably something that won’t be decided until three o’clock in the morning.”