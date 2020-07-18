



Barcelona boss Quique Setien will remain in his position at the club despite Real Madrid securing the league title with a game to spare.

The Catalan giants held an emergency board meeting on Friday, chaired by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the future of the Coach debated.

However, as outlined by the front pages of Saturday’s editions of Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo, the board have decided to retain Setien for the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign although his future remains under review.

The front page of Marca highlights how the ‘Setien project is dying’ amid speculation that he would be relieved of his duties ahead of next month’s Champions League Round of 16 return clash against Napoli.





The latest Barcelona news has centred on the Coach’s future just six months after his appointment, with his side now trailing Madrid by seven points going into Sunday’s final round of La Liga action.

It now appears certain that Setien will lead the team into the weekend clash at Alaves and then for the Camp Nou clash against Italian side Napoli.

Real Madrid sealed their 34th league title with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal as the Catalan giants slipped to a shock home loss to Osasuna, with star player Lionel Messi admitting they had no excuses for their failings this campaign: “Since January, everything has gone very badly.”

That appeared to be a direct jibe from the club captain at Setien and his coaching staff, as that was the month they arrived at the club.