Quique Setién does not believe that a win for Barcelona in Sunday’s Clásico would all but see them crowned as LaLiga champions.

Barça take on Real Madrid tomorrow knowing that a win would see them go five points clear of their bitter rivals.





But the 61-year-old has played down talk that the title would essentially be theirs with a victory and doesn’t think that Madrid’s recent bad run will have an effect on their performance at Santiago Bernabéu.