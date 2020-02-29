Barcelona coach Quique Setien said on Wednesday he would not get involved in “Lionel Messi’s life” after the Argentine superstar became entangled in a row with the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal.

Quique Setién does not believe that a win for Barcelona in Sunday’s Clásico would all but see them crowned as LaLiga champions.

Barça take on Real Madrid tomorrow knowing that a win would see them go five points clear of their bitter rivals.


But the 61-year-old has played down talk that the title would essentially be theirs with a victory and doesn’t think that Madrid’s recent bad run will have an effect on their performance at Santiago Bernabéu.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories