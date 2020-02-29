Quique Setién does not believe that a win for Barcelona in Sunday’s Clásico would all but see them crowned as LaLiga champions.
Barça take on Real Madrid tomorrow knowing that a win would see them go five points clear of their bitter rivals.
But the 61-year-old has played down talk that the title would essentially be theirs with a victory and doesn’t think that Madrid’s recent bad run will have an effect on their performance at Santiago Bernabéu.
