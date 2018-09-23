Two goals in three second-half minutes gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium and took them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock with a swerving finish that flew into the top corner before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — in an offside position not seen by the officials — grabbed the second.

Arsenal had survived a scare in the opening couple of minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin, found by Tom Davies, was unable to round Petr Cech with Richarlison waiting in the middle.

Everton scrambled the ball away when it threatened to drop to Aaron Ramsey before breaking again only for the offside flag to go up as Gylfi Sigurdsson crossed.

A low Hector Bellerin centre caused concern for Everton, Nacho Monreal forcing Jordan Pickford into a save, before Lucas Torreira was booked for a challenge on Sigurdsson.

Sigurdsson sparked another counter, the cross scrambled away with two Everton forwards lurking, and after 21 minutes Richarlison’s strike from the edge of the box was stopped by Cech.

Lucas Digne was booked for fouling Aubameyang as the striker tried to lead a break, and Richarlison bobbled an effort past the post from distance as Everton came forward again.

Digne’s free kick was tipped over by Cech after Theo Walcott, returning to the Emirates, was fouled, and as play switched to the other end a Mesut Ozil cross was cut out before it reached Ramsey.

Cech came swiftly off his line to block from Walcott after more good approach play by Sigurdsson, and Arsenal made a change as Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who had suffered a knock, was replaced by Rob Holding.

Arsenal tried to mount some late first-half pressure, Bellerin crossing but Everton clearing, and a miscued Aubameyang cross hit the bar.

Cech touched another Richarlison strike over as the opening period, in which Everton had enjoyed the better opportunities, finished without a goal.

Arsenal tried to raise the tempo as the second half began and worked a chance for Ramsey to shoot from the edge of the box following a corner, Pickford holding on.

There were loud appeals for a penalty when an Aubameyang header appeared to hit an Everton hand after 54 minutes, but two minutes later the Gunners had the lead as Ramsey played in Lacazette, who lashed home.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 in controversial fashion, Ozil crossing low and Ramsey flicking to Aubameyang, who turned the ball home from an offside position only for the flag to stay down.

Aubameyang made way for Alex Iwobi as the game headed towards its final 20 minutes with the home side and control and Everton’s spark having deserted them.

But the Merseysiders almost found a foothold when Michael Keane’s downward header was tipped away by Cech, and they then brought on Bernard and Cenk Tosun for Walcott, applauded by the home fans as he made his way off, and Calvert-Lewin.

Danny Welbeck replaced Ramsey before Digne hit the angle of post and bar for Everton as their last chance of getting back into the game came and went.