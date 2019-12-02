<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille manager Christophe Galtier is not worried about his side’s overdependence on Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen for goals this season.

Osimhen, who arrived Lille from Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi this summer has shouldered goal scoring

responsibilities for Les Dogues following the departure of Nicolas Pepe and Rafeal Leao.

Lille have scored 19 goals in the French Ligue 1 this season with Osimhen contributing eight from 14 appearances.

The 20-year-old has also scored two of the three goals scored by the club in the UEFA Champions League.

”All the team’s are dependent on their strikers. Against Dijon, we were constantly looking for short passes around the box, we have to shoot more,” Galtier told a news conference ahead of Lille’s Ligue 1 clash with Olympic Lyon on Tuesday.

“I’m not worried that the team is dependent on Victor Osimhen.”

Osimhen occupies the third spot in the Ligue 1 goal scorers chart with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele (10 goals), Wissam Ben Yedder (nine goals) and Metz’s Habibou Diallo (nine goals) ahead of him.

Lille are currently eighth in the table on 22 points from 15 matches.