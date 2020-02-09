<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Head coach of Sudanese Premier League side Hilal Al-Fasher, Azeez Mohammed, is confident after applying to the NFF for Nigeria’s U17s – the Golden Eaglets top job.

After an illustrious playing career that spanned through Ranch Bees and Kaduna United and later Gombe United, Mohammed has so far made a success of his coaching career in the Sudanese Premier League.

“I arrived here (Sudan) in 2008 as a player and signed for Merreikh Port Sudan FC. Then in 2010, I played for Annasr Kareema FC. But unfortunately, I got injured and my playing career suffered an abrupt end”, Mohammed said Saturday morning from his base.

“After my injury finally healed, I went back to school and ventured into coaching by enrolling in the Sudanese equivalent of Nigeria Institute for Sports, NIS.

“I’ve my CAF B and C coaching badges as we speak. I took up Hilal Al-Fasher role from the lower league and we are now in the (Sudanese) Premier League for about three seasons now.”





Hilal Al-Fasher are presently 9th in the 2019/2020 Sudanese Premier League table after 17 round of matches. They also have two games in hand.

Mohammed is confident that he can man the job of Nigeria’s national U-17 team head coach very well if given the opportunity, and that it’s that self-belief that motivated him to turn in his application.

“Yes, I believe I can do a good job for Nigeria at the youth level,” he said.

“I’ve turned in my papers at the NFF expressing my desire and qualification for the U17 Golden Eaglets job.”

NFF recently threw all the age group national team coaching jobs vacant and asked interested coaches to apply.

“That was reason I applied, I’m a Nigerian and I believe I can serve my fatherland. That was reason I decided to show interest in the Golden Eaglets job,” Mohammed concluded.