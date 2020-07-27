



Queen Park Rangers have signed Leicester City winger, George Thomas, on a free transfer.

Thomas has signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth.

He told www.qpr.co.uk: “I am over the moon to get this done. QPR is a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to play as many games as I can. Seeing the young boys coming through here, getting games and improving, definitely had an impact on my decision.

“Hopefully I can follow them.”

Thomas, who has represented Wales on three occasions, didn’t play for Leicester’s first team but believes the experience he gained there was invaluable.

“Training with world-class players has definitely helped me to improve,” he said. “I captained their 23s and that made me grow as a person too.”

While Thomas is a creative player, he prides himself on his work-rate in matches, adding: “I won’t stop running, I will always work hard for the badge – and hopefully I will score a few goals along the way.





“I think work ethic should be the foundation of any footballer. It’s definitely something I strive for.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton said: “I am looking forward to working with George. He is a very talented young player who I know is very-highly thought of by the Welsh staff.

“He has flexibility in his position on the pitch and a real hunger about how he plays the game.

“He has shown his quality during loan spells and is more than ready to make this step up in his career. I have no doubt he will positively impact the club.”

Warburton says QPR’s recruitment, now more than ever, is absolutely vital as the R’s look to improve.

“Every club is facing a very different footballing landscape and what we have to do is move as astutely as possible and as swiftly as possible,” he said.

“There are a lot of clubs fishing in the same pond but we have to make sure when we do bring players in that they add a different dimension and a different quality to what we currently possess.”