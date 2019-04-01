<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Steve McClaren following a run of one win in 15 Championship games.

The 57-year-old, who was England boss between August 2006 and November 2007, was appointed in May 2018.

Rangers have won just once in the league since Boxing Day and are 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

McClaren’s assistant John Eustace has been placed in interim charge while the west London club search for a new boss.

“Making a decision such as this is never easy, particularly when you are talking about someone as professional and dedicated as Steve,” chief executive Lee Hoos said in a statement on the club website.

“It is well documented that we are in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable.

“As we look to the future, and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are.”

McClaren won 16 of his 46 games in charge during his spell at the west London club.