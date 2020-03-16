<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been told that he’ll have to pay at least £20million to complete the transfer of Nigerian-born Eberechi Eze by QPR chiefs, with Spurs the favourites to land the in-demand Championship midfielder.

Tottenham are trying to sign Eze in the summer transfer window, as Mourinho plans to bring in fresh faces for next season. But, Spurs’ London rivals have put a £20million valuation on their star man.

Eze has continued to impress in the Championship this season, drawing attention from a number of Premier League clubs.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have all made enquires to QPR about the availability of Eze.

Spurs even sent their top scout Brian Carey to keep tabs on the 21-year-old earlier this season.

Mourinho has now been told by QPR that he’ll have to pay up to £20m to seal a move for the England Under-21 star, according to The Sun.

QPR’s valuation has meant that Sheffield United and Palace have both dropped out of the race to sign Eze.

Tottenham remain the favourites to land the youngster in the summer.

The midfielder could be considered a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen, who left for Inter Milan in January.

Eze would add a new lease of life into Tottenham’s team, with the depth of Spurs’ squad coming into question over recent months.