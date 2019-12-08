Queen Park Rangers manager Neil Warburton has heaped plaudits on Ebere Eze after the midfielder bagged a brace in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Preston North End.
The 20-year-old put up a fine performance helping the Londoners end their seven-game winless run.
Warburton hailed Eze for his contribution and believes that he can become a football great if he maximises his talent.
“There are no limits for Eze but it is down to him and how hard he works. He is a tremendous talent, he’s got great character on and off the pack,” Warmburton told QPR TV.
“Right now I want him to enjoy his football. I need him to understand how hard he needs to work to maximise the talent he has.”
“He has a lot of quality with the ball, we want to work on his quality off the ball. He is a talented boy, he is playing exceptionally well for us, scoring goals and I hope he can continue his development as well.”
Eze has now scored nine goals in 20 league games for QPR.