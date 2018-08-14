Former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o has signed for Qatar Sports Club.

The Qatari top-flight club announced the signing on their Twitter account, saying they would hold a “press conference to present the international star Samuel Eto’o” on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old moves to Qatar after leaving Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent earlier this month.

He joins ex-Spain international Xavi and former Netherlands player Wesley Sneijder in the Qatari league.

Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, played with Xavi at Barcelona, and Sneijder at Inter Milan, winning the Champions League with both teams.

He has also played in England – for Chelsea and Everton – and Russia.