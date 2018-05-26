Nigeria international Michael Babatunde is set to join Moroccan club, Wydad Casablanca, from Qatar SC this summer.

Babatunde, who has a year left on his current deal with Qatar SC, has agreed a lucrative three-year contract worth an initial $1.2m with Wydad Casablanca, it was gathered from a reliable source.

The 2014 World Cup star will make history if the deal is sealed by becoming the first Nigerian player to play for two Moroccan rival clubs, Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca.

He has previously played for Volyn Lutsk and Dnipro both in Ukraine.

The former U-23 star has been out of the senior national team for the past 18 months.