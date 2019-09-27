<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar with those convicted facing up to seven years in prison.

Furthermore, gay sex is illegal under Sharia law, meaning gay Muslims could face the death penalty – although there are no known cases where this has occurred.

But gay people can rest easy in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. They just need to make sure they respect Qatari customs and don’t get too close to each other, Pink News reports via AFP.

Nasser al-Khater, chief executive of the World Cup Qatar 2022, said on Wednesday that he wants to “assure any fan, of any gender, [sexual] orientation, religion, race” that they will be safe and welcome in Qatar.

“There’s a lot of training going into security personnel to make sure that things that are culturally different are seen in that frame.”

He continued: “Public displays of affection are frowned upon, it’s not part of our culture – but that goes across the board to everybody.”

This is not the first time Qatar World Cup officials have spoken about the challenges facing gay fans who go to their country for the event.

In 2010, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said gay fans should “refrain” from having sex during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.