Argentina have made official their squad list for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. The list features the usual names, such as Messi and Di Maria, as well as others that will be fighting to establish themselves in the national team.

That said, Sergio Aguero is one of the new additions that raised the most expectations upon his return. The Manchester City striker has spent around a year and a half away from the national team. An important role on the international stage would be crucial to give the player more game time after a season plagued by injuries and problems with the coronavirus.

#EliminatoriasQatar2022 El entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados del exterior para la doble fecha ante @LaRoja 🇨🇱 y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RRlDJtjNEE

— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 16, 2021

The Argentina squad list is as follows: Marcos Acuña, Sergio Agüero, Lucas Alario, Emi Buendía, Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Ángel di María, Nicolás Domínguez, Juan Foyth, Alejandro Gómez, Nicolás González, Giovanni lo Celso, Agustín Marchesín, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Leo Messi, Nahuel Molina, Juan Musso, Guido Rodríguez, Cristian Romero, Lucas Ocampos, Nicolás Otamendi, Exequiel Palacios, José Luis Palomino, Leandro Paredes, Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico.

It is worth noting that the Argentina National team describes their list as made up of ‘external’ players. This implies that some players from the Argentinian league could also join up with the squad. Various other federations have done the same thing, an important approach baring in mind the travel precautions in place for the coronavirus pandemic.