Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports Donatus Agu-Ejidike on Thursday urged the country’s football administrators and technical managers to put Russia 2018 behind and focus on building a formidable team ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Agu-Ejidike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the usual fire-brigade approach should be shunned if the country was to make an impact in Qatar.

“The coach must build a stronger team, he must bring in players that will deliver at any slightest opportunity.

“We must also look beyond now and build a virile squad that will win the African Cup of Nations as well as make a remarkable impact in the next World Cup in 2022,” he said.

“There should be critical analysis of the Super Eagles performance that will yield the technical report that will help to rebuild the team,” he said.

He noted that inconsistency and the age long fire-brigade approach also reflected in the performance of the team in the ongoing 2018 Russia World Cup.

“We must not wait till few months to major tournaments before we start preparations.

“A detailed and unbiased technical report will put the NFF in a good stead to improve on the fortunes of the game in the country,” Agu-Ejidike said.

He said that football at international level was about managing intrigues and politics, adding that football administrators, technical managers and players should be cautious.

Agu-Ejidike said that the World Cup was not a jamboree where people who had nothing to contribute to the team would hang on government to be part of the contingent.

He, however, hailed the Super Eagles for their dedication and patriotism and appealed for fortification of the national team.

Agu-Ejidike said if Nigeria could win the U-17 World Cup and make remarkable impact in the U-20 World Cup, then producing a World Cup winning squad should not be an issue.

Nigeria lost to the Argentines by 1-2 in their final Group D match of the Coupe de Mundial June 26 at St. Petersburg Stadium.