An Italian pundit, Luciano Passirani, 80, has been sacked for saying that the only way to stop Inter Milan player, Romelu Lukaku was to give him 10 bananas to eat.

According to Guardian UK, Passirani said this on a radio show, where the impact of Lukaku on Inter Milan’s chances in the new season was being discussed.

Passirani said, “Lukaku is one of the best signings that Inter could have made. I don’t see another player like him on any other team in Italy. He is one of the strongest, I like him a lot because he has that strength: he is the twin of [Dúvan] Zapata at Atalanta.”

He then added: “They have something extra that the rest don’t have, and then they score the goals and drag your team forward. This guy kills you in the one-on-ones, if you try to challenge him you wind up on the floor. Either you have 10 bananas to eat, that you give to him, or …”

Meanwhile, the director of the show, Fabio Ravezzani has said that Passirani had apologised but that it was not enough.

“Mr Passirani is 80-years-old and to compliment Lukaku he used a metaphor that turned out to be racist. I think it was a terrible lack of momentary lucidity. I cannot tolerate any kind of errors, even if momentary,” he said.

Ravezzani said that the pundit is no longer welcome on the show again.