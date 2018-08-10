Reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Chelsea’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina.

According to The Mirror, PSV are keen on signing Aina on loan and reportedly have the best chance of acquiring his services, as they can offer the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League – provided they overcome either Qarabag or BATE in the playoffs later this month.

Aina is also on the radar of clubs like Torino, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers.

Chelsea apparently believe a spell at PSV would be a great step forward in the career of the fullback after he impressed whilst on loan at Hull City through the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old, who was named in Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad list for the 2018 World Cup, is behind Davide Zappacosta, Emerson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and his compatriot Victor Moses in the pecking order of wingbacks at Chelsea.

Aina did not take part in any of Chelsea’s last four pre-season games and appears to be excluded from the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The London club opens their Premier League season on Saturday with a clash away to Huddersfield Town, while PSV’s first Eredivisie match of the season is at home to Utrecht later the same day.