Dutch club, PSV Eindhoven, are looking to land Nigerian defender Ola Aina on loan from English Premier League outfit, Chelsea.

Aina, according to a report in The Mirror, is a man in demand after the Blues indicated that they can allow to let him leave temporarily again this season.

And he is leaning towards a move to PSV with the Dutch side able to offer potentially Champions League as well as top-flight football.

PSV won the Dutch league last season, earning them a place in the Champions League play-off round.

Italian side , Torino and Championship trio Derby, West Brom and QPR are also keen on the versatile defender.

Aina spent last season on loan at Hull and missed out on a place in Nigeria’s World Cup squad after being named in their preliminary 30-man party.