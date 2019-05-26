<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The oil-rich owners of Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks to buy a stake in Leeds United.

The Financial Times have confirmed that Qatari Sports Investment, who have been in charge of PSG since 2011, are currently in talks with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani about purchasing a ‘controlling stake’ in the club.

“Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice,” a source told the FT.

“Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years.”

Radrizzani has been rumoured to be considering a sale of at least a minority stake for some time now, but had been waiting to confirm which division the Elland Road outfit would be playing in next term.

Their play-off semi-final defeat to Derby earlier this month rubber-stamped their stay in the Championship, meaning Leeds would miss out on €200m of TV revenue from the Premier League.

When asked by the FT for a comment, QSI stated: “We always look for opportunities and the UK market is definitely top on the list”.