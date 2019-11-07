<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé is one of the best young footballers in the world who Real Madrid would very much like to sign next summer.

It’s already been reported that PSG has offered the Frenchman a contract extension to counter Madrid’s transfer war chest that could reach €400 million according to Le Parisien.

Recently, at a pre-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about Mbappé and made this comment:

“He’s [Mbappé] always said that it’s his dream to play for Real Madrid.”

I immediately called Zidane out for trying to tap up PSG’s player and unsettle him but sporting director Leonardo did a much better job and I’m sure his voice will reach the capital of Spain.

“It is a bit annoying,” Leonardo said. “It is not the moment to talk about dreams and all that. It must stop. Kylian is very important for us. It is not the time to destabilize him.”

This is par for the course from one of the big La Liga teams. Both Madrid and FC Barcelona have mastered the art of talking about a player leading up to a transfer window to try and turn their head towards them and demand a move.

Zidane should be better than this though. My advice to the FIFA World Cup winner would be to focus on the team that you have now and stop talking about players who are not your own. Simple.