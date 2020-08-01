



PSG completed their domestic Treble, but needed penalties to beat Lyon, and had more injury concerns to Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa ahead of the Atalanta showdown.

The game ended 0-0 at the Stade de France after 90 minutes and extra time, with Lyon seeing Rafael sent off in the final minutes.

It went to a penalty shoot-out in which all the spot-kicks were converted until Keylor Navas made a save in sudden death from Traore.

Pablo Sarabia converted the decisive kick, as Paris Saint-Germain won the Coupe de la Ligue 6-5 on penalties.

The more important news came from the treatment table, as while Kylian Mbappé is almost certainly out of the Atalanta clash with a sprained ankle, there are other issues for PSG to deal with.

Former Inter striker Icardi limped off and sat on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his thigh, although he had also made precious little impact in the game, getting just nine touches of the ball.





Kurzawa also went off with a muscular problem in his right thigh, having played at right-back.

Thiago Silva was substituted for extra time, reportedly as a precaution, but he too had strapping visible on his left thigh as he sat on the bench.

It should be noted that Mbappé was at the Stade de France and able to walk without crutches, so perhaps it’s not entirely impossible to see him face Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon, albeit still difficult.

Meanwhile, the defeat on penalties means that Olympique Lyonnais – who play Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 next week – do not qualify for Europe next season.

In terms of form, this was only PSG’s second competitive match since March, while it was Lyon’s first, and both teams looked very sluggish.

Serie A resumed in June and concludes this weekend, so Juve and Atalanta should have stronger match fitness going into these games.