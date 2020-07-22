



Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has cleared the air about his future and he confirmed that he would with the Ligue 1 Champion for the next season football campaign.

Mbappe has constantly been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past but the World Cup winner is prepared to remain with the Ligue 1 outfit for another season.

Mbappe’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 and he has assured the PSG directors that would remain at the club for another season.

I just have to say that I’m here, I’m in the project for the fourth year,” Mbappe said after PSG beat Celtic 4-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

“For everyone, the directors, the supporters… I’m going to keep going, no matter what.

“I want to help the team win trophies and be the best in the world.”





Mbappe has been reluctant to extend his contract with PSG and he is aware of the interest of Real Madrid, Los Blancos will make a move for the French attacker if he refuses to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 Champions.

Even at that, a player like Mbappe is not expected to leave on the cheap, considering the fact that he would just be 22-year-old and he will still have a lot to offer at the top level.

Paris Saint-Germain would be left with no option than to cash in on him if he fails to sign an extension, the club directors would rather sell him than to let him go on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Real Madrid will adopt the approach they used in signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea by allowing him to run off his contract to the last year and the club will be left with no other option than to sell.