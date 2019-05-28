<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has agreed deal with Atletico Madrid ahead of a summer move, say reports.

The 32-year-old Uruguay international is been tipped to leave the Parc des Prince this summer with his current contract with Ligue 1 Champions expire year but former Napoli star scored 193 goals in 279 matches across all competitions across six seasons at Les Parisiens.

According to El Mundo Deportivo cite a report on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claims that Cavani will arrive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this summer transfer but only in the event of ex-Chelsea goal poacher Diego Costa leaving Los Rojiblancos.

Spain international Costa has been linked with a summer move to a club from the Chinese Super League while there have been reports of a fallout with the hierarchy of the La Liga runner up but Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is preparing a major overhaul the squad, with a number of high-profile names set to depart, and will need replacements.

Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Juanfran Torres and Antoine Griezmann have already confirmed their departures from Los Rojiblancos this summer.