PSG re-appointed Leonardo as sporting director this week and he hopes to bring one of Milan’s top talents back with him to Paris.

According to the Sun, the Brazilian will attempt to land 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which could leave Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with nowhere else to go this summer.

PSG will reportedly offer Milan €60m to land the Italy international, who made his first-team debut in 2015 at age 16 and has already made a whopping 164 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Thomas Tuchel and company do not want to go through another spell with a rotating shot-stopper and with Gianluigi Buffon off the books, it appears the 12-time Italy international could be in line to become their first-choice option for the foreseeable future.

De Gea has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and with one fewer option on the table, Manchester United could be better positioned to offer the 28-year-old a bumper deal.