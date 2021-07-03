PSG send contract offer to free agent Lionel Messi amid Barca talks

Lionel Messi has been a free agent since this Thursday after his contract at Barcelona came to an end. PSG have taken advantage of the situation to send an offer to Barca’s number 10, who is currently concentrating on the Copa America with Argentina.

Since he became a free agent this Thursday after his previous contract at Barcelona terminated, meaning any team is free to sign Messi.

According to reports the Argentine is yet to reach an agreement with his boyhood club, teams from around the round are looking to pry him away.

Among his suitors is Paris Saint-Germain. ‘AS’ report suggest that the French side has taken advantage of the current situation to send an offer to the player.

The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to build add to a set of strong summer reinforcements, as Donnarumma, Hakimi and Sergio Ramos look to join the official signing of Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

If they manage to convince Messi to join, PSG would boast the strongest team in world football. Their strike force would be composed of the frightening trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

That being said, Barcelona have not surrendered just yet and, despite the Argentine currenlt being without a new contract, they faith that he will sign. They’re evening planning on making adjustments in the squad to be able to offer him a new deal.

Messi, meanwhile, currently finds himself at the Copa America with Argentina. His main goal right now is ensuring that his nation lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 1993.

