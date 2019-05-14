<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain will listen to offers for Thomas Meunier, Christopher Nkunku and Layvin Kurzawa this summer.

Thomas Tuchel’s side need to raise funds for another post-season splurge, with the c club looking to avoid more sanctions from Uefa over Financial Fair Play irregularities.

As such, the Parc des Princes outfit are open to offers for at least three of their squad members in what looks to be a summer of change for the capital club.

Meunier and Nkunku have both been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League with Les Parisien claiming that Manchester United and Arsenal are potential destinations.

Kurzawa meanwhile is believed to have some interest from Italy, with Lazio one of the clubs rumoured to be of interest.