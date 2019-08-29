<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With just under a week to go in the transfer market, the Neymar saga rumbles on.

The world’s most expensive player ever wants to return to Camp Nou and Barcelona want him back. That much is clear.

But it will take a bit more than that for Paris Saint-Germain to sanction a deal.

On Wednesday, reports out of Spain and France agreed that Barcelona had made an offer worth €130m plus Ivan Raktić and Ousmane Dembélé on loan.

Now, RMC claim that bid has been turned down.

According to their report, Barcelona must “pay the required amount for Neymar or give up”.

The 27-year-old joined PSG for €222m two years ago and the Ligue 1 winners want to recoup as much of that fee as possible.

With the window closing on Monday night, there isn’t much time left to strike a deal.