(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 3, 2019 Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar reacts at the end of the French Trophy of Champions football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes (SRFC) at the Shenzhen Universiade Stadium in Shenzhen. – Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is “ready” for the upcoming Ligue 1 game but whether he plays depends on developments in the Brazilian’s bid to leave the club. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

With just under a week to go in the transfer market, the Neymar saga rumbles on.

The world’s most expensive player ever wants to return to Camp Nou and Barcelona want him back. That much is clear.

But it will take a bit more than that for Paris Saint-Germain to sanction a deal.

On Wednesday, reports out of Spain and France agreed that Barcelona had made an offer worth €130m plus Ivan Raktić and Ousmane Dembélé on loan.

Now, RMC claim that bid has been turned down.

According to their report, Barcelona must “pay the required amount for Neymar or give up”.

The 27-year-old joined PSG for €222m two years ago and the Ligue 1 winners want to recoup as much of that fee as possible.

With the window closing on Monday night, there isn’t much time left to strike a deal.

