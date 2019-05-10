<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gianluigi Buffon has only started five of PSG’s last 15 Ligue 1 contests and it seems that he no longer has a future at the club.

According to Bild, despite having a fantastic connection with the French outfit, his time at PSG will be coming to an end.

The German publication reports that those in the PSG camp were very unhappy with Buffon’s performance in the Champions League round-of-16 disaster against Manchester United.

Despite Buffon starting every Champions League match, aside from the first three games as he was suspended, Alphonse Areola has started the majority of PSG’s Ligue 1 contests.

In addition, 28-year-old Kevin Trapp will be returning to the club after a very successful loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he led his side to the Europa League semi-finals.

Buffon’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and while it’s been said that his agent is discussing an extension with PSG, there’s no telling whether or not this could mean the end of the 41-year-old’s career.