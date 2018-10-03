



Authorities are stepping up security ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League Group C game at home to Red Star Belgrade today and are prepared for as many as 2,000 travelling supporters at the game, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

UEFA banned the Serbian champions’ fans from travelling to their club’s Group C matches against PSG and Liverpool after violence marred their playoff win over Red Bull Salzburg back in August.

However, as reported by L’Equipe, PSG still suspect up to 2,000 away supporters will attend the game at the Parc des Princes and police sources have told ESPN that they fear that 100-200 of those could cause serious trouble.

Paris’ police prefecture has confirmed that it has called for riot squads and mobile units to reinforce the usual security setup around the stadium, as well as greater security around the French capital’s Place de la Bastille — home to a significant Serbian immigrant community.