Everton are reportedly interested in PSG’s Thomas Meunier to replace Seamus Coleman and the French outfit could take advantage of their curiosity.

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, PSG would be willing to splash the cash and throw Meunier into the deal in order to land Everton star Richarlison.

With Everton slapping a €75m price tag on the 22-year-old, adding the right-back into the deal could reduce the potential price down to around €50m.

However, the Toffees would still likely be reluctant to sell and Richarlison’s agent has made it clear that his client has no intention of leaving the Premier League, though he would be open to playing in Italy.

The Brazilian scored 13 goals in 35 Premier League matches this season.