The deal that will see Neymar return To Camp Nou could be agreed before Monday September 2 when the current transfer window will close, but it will depend on Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo has stated.

Neymar has been adamant on forcing his way back to the LaLiga giants two years ago after his world record €222million transfer to PSG reverberated across the globe.

It has been widely reported in the world media that Barcelona have made several bids to reclaim the Brazilian which included money, plus some players as makeweight.

But the PSG Sporting Director reveals that the Laliga champions only tabled their first official bid just few days ago – precisely on August 27, which was not satisfactory to the Ligue 1 club. Barcelona have until Monday to agree a deal that would make Neymar their player once again.

“The negotiations aren’t dead but there is no agreement because our requests haven’t been accepted,” Leonardo told reporters at Stade Saint Symphorien on Friday after PSG beat home side Metz 2-0 in a Ligue1 match.

“We are open to talking about players, but there is no agreement.

“The position of PSG and Neymar has always been clear, if a satisfactory offer arrived then he could leave, but that is not the case.”

He added: “The first written proposal of Barca was on August 27.”

Asked if PSG could agree a deal with Barcelona before the transfer deadline time on Monday, Leonardo said: “I don’t know. It depends on Barcelona.”