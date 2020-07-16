



Paris Saint-Germain has made a move to sign Barcelona defender at the end of the season as the Ligue 1 Champions aim to sign a replacement for outgoing Thiago Silva.

The report in Le10 claims that PSG director Leonardo has contacted the agent of enter-back Jean-Clair Todibo and the entourage from Ligue 1 has signified their interest in the signing of the centre back.

Todibo was sent on loan to Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 but injuries hindered his involvement and thus failed top shine for the club, he made a total of 10 appearances in all competitions and the Schalke 04 directors turned down decline the buy option that was offered by the Catalan club.





he 20-year-old has amounted for 25 appearances in first-team football with three different teams, including 10 with Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has also shown interest in the signing of the defender, Leonardo wants the centre defender to be paired with an experienced defender at the Parc des Prince when the new season kicks off.

Barcelona is opened to the deal as the Camp Nou outfit is keen on executing a clearance sale at the end of the season in Spain.