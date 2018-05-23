France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has refused to be named on the national team’s standby list for the World Cup.

The 23-year-old Paris St-Germain player was not in the final 23-man squad but among the 11 reserve players.

Reports in France say Rabiot, capped six times, had emailed coach Didier Deschamps saying he would not “be able to follow the training programme”.

Noel le Graet, president of the France Football Federation, said Rabiot’s reaction “was very surprising”.

He added in a statement: “Rabiot is a high-quality player and an endearing boy who has always behaved well in national selections where he has evolved.

“His disappointment does not allow him to give up and not to serve the France team. To be part of the collective of France, to be among the best French players, is a chance and a privilege in the career of a player.

“He made a bad decision. He penalises himself and sanctions himself alone.”

Rabiot made 45 appearances in all competitions for PSG in 2017-18, winning a domestic treble.

France are in World Cup Group C alongside Australia, Peru and Denmark.