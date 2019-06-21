<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leandro Paredes could be leaving PSG after only six months.

That’s according to a report in French outlet L’Equipe, who claim his agent was in Paris on Thursday to discuss a departure with several clubs.

After a €40m move from Zenit this past January, the soon-to-be 25-year-old was largely unimpressive in 22 appearances with the Parisiens, notching just a pair of assists.

It’s believed Paredes does not want to be loaned out and desires a permanent move away, preferably back to Russia.

PSG will look to bring in Brescia’s teenage sensation Sandro Tonali as an immediate replacement, with L’Equipe reporting that the club is ready to spend €30m for his services.

Tonali, who is currently with Italy for the U-21 Euros in Poland, helped Brescia achieve promotion back to Serie A and is being watched by several of the world’s biggest clubs.