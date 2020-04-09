<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain have launched a crowdfunding initiative in the fight against coronavirus.

The initiative, named #PSGengage, has been set up to raise funds for Paris’ hospitals, volunteers and patients of the Secours Populaire Francais as well as the Action Against Hunger organisation in France and around the world.





Donations can be made via HelloAsso and PSG’s official website.

PSG themselves have made a 100,000 euro donation to Secours Populaire Francais and have sold 217,500 euros worth of first team shirts in the last two weeks, with the proceeds doing to Paris’ hospitals.

This money can pay for health workers’ accommodation, transport, food, leisure services and communication.