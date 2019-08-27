<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Neymar transfer saga continues to rumble on and the latest report linking the forward to Real Madrid includes a deal for young Brazilian talent Vinicius Jr.

Los Blancos are seemingly battling it out with arch-rivals Barcelona over a move for the want-away star and reports in the Spanish press suggest PSG will only make a deal with Madrid if Vinicius is included in it.

Neither Madrid not Barça seem capable of fully funding a deal for Neymar before the close of the transfer window next Monday, leaving a player-plus-cash deal the only option for either party.

And Vinicius Jr. seems key if Madrid are to get their man.

The former Flamengo star is seen as the future of Madrid, making a permanent deal for the forward difficult in the eyes of the capital club. Although a loan deal would be seen as doable, PSG are thought to want a permanent move.

The 19-year-old started Madrid’s opening match of the season – the 1-3 away win at Celta Vigo – and came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid at the weekend.