Kylian Mbappé’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2022 but with Real Madrid and other clubs looking to steal him away, the club is eager to get the 21-year-old superstar to sign an extension that will keep him in the French capital for a few more seasons.

According to a report from Diario AS, a source in Paris has informed the Spanish publication that “PSG is preparing to present Mbappé with an almighty offer ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 this summer, which would see his salary rise to the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (around €50 million after-tax per season).”

The source continued by expressing the motive behind PSG’s lucrative offer.

“They [PSG] don’t want to let him [Mbappé] go before the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It’s a strategic issue.”

L’Equipe estimates that Mbappé earns €1.9 million per month on his current deal, which comes out to be approximately €22.8 million annually. An increase to around €50 million would be astronomical and could certainly convince Mbappé to put off a move to Real Madrid for a while.





AS previously reported that Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid’s president, planned to wait until the summer of 2021 before making a below market value offer for Mbappé. The thought is that if his contract expired in a year, PSG would be inclined to sell as to not lose him on a free transfer. It’s not unlike what Los Blancos did with Eden Hazard when he was with Chelsea FC last season. The key to this plan, however, is Mbappé not signing a contract extension.

Mbappé is critical to PSG’s success on and off the pitch. The Bondy-native, according to AS, was one of the main reasons (along with Neymar Jr.) that Nike increased its sponsorship deal from €25 million to €75 million per year. AS also reports that PSG went from selling 80,000 shirts in 2008 (pre-Qatar Sports Investments takeover) to more than a million in 2019. The club can thank Mbappé and Neymar for that.

The money will play an important role but in my opinion, Mbappé cares about winning more. It’s why we see him furious when substituted during a match. It’s why he wants to play in the Euros and the Olympics for France this summer. He wants every trophy available and if he can do that in Paris, he’ll stay. If he doesn’t think he can do that, he’ll leave.