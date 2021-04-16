



Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been given until the end of the month to decide whether he intends to stay on at the club or not.

The Brazilian forward has spent the past four seasons at Parc des Princes and has another year to run on his existing contract.

However, amid strong recent rumours that the 29-year-old is wanted by former side Barcelona, Spanish outlet Sport claims that PSG are growing restless





Neymar is said to have been offered a lucrative deal by the French giants some time ago, but he has been reluctant to put pen to paper.

It is suggested that the former Santos attacker has been issued an ultimatum to either agree to the terms on offer or the club will look to sell him, rather than let him leave for free next year.

The contract extension tabled by PSG is rumoured to run through until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, at which point Neymar will be 35.