



Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain are both keen on signing Super Eagles and Everton forward Henry Onyekuru, according to a report published via Teamtalk.

The Nigerian has been on loan at Galatasaray, where he has scored nine goals this season.

Last year Onyekuru netted 10 times for Anderlecht.

He has been on loan because he was not previously eligible for a work permit.

The Liverpool Echo reported last month that Everton were ‘increasingly confident’ of getting a permit for Onyekuru.

Teamtalk’s report claims PSG are considering making Everton a £20 million offer for the forward.

This could be tempting for Everton on the basis they could make a profit on the attacker despite him never playing for the club.

It would make sense though for Everton to first bring him in for pre-season and give manager Marco Silva a chance to with him, before making a decision over his future.