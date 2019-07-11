<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Back in October, Football Leaks revealed a clause in Neymar’s contract that would see him make a monthly sum of €375,000 for good behaviour.

Now, Neymar is set to miss out on this bonus after missing the first week of PSG pre-season training.

These bonuses are actually extremely common throughout French clubs, as there is a rule that states clubs cannot fine a player any part of their fixed wages.

It’s believed that every single athlete on the PSG squad has this bonus inserted in their contract.

“It is for exemplary behaviour towards sponsors, opponents, referees, and officials and for punctuality and effort in training,” the club says.

“Even respect towards the media is one of the parts of this behavioural bonus.”

Neymar makes an annual salary of €34m, so it’s very unlikely he’ll feel the ill effects of staying in Brazil.

Serge Aurier, Adrien Rabiot, Edinson Cavani, and Marco Verratti have all previously had this particular bonus withheld in the past.

According to Neymar’s father, the Brazilian superstar is set to report to training on 15 July.