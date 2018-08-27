Paris Saint-Germain have denied they are considering an approach for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Ligue 1 champions recruited former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel over the summer, but have otherwise had a relatively subdued transfer window.

Gianluigi Buffon arrived on a free transfer from Juventus, while Kylian Mbappe finalised his own move from Monaco after an initial loan spell at Parc des Princes.

Otherwise former Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer is the only new face at the club, while the likes of Thiago Motta, Javier Pastore and Yuri Berchinche have moved on.

Eriksen had emerged as a rumoured transfer target for the French club, having consistently starred for Spurs since arriving in north London in 2013 from Ajax.

But PSG have moved quickly to scotch reports of a planned £100 million ($128.8m), stating they have no interest in the Denmark international.

“PSG categorically denies the transfer rumors regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen,” the club told AP in an statement sent by e-mail.

“[The reports] seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market.”

PSG have opened their Ligue 1 defence with three consecutive victories, downing Caen, Guingamp and Angers as well as romping to Trophee des Champions success over Monaco.

But there could still be transfer movement in the French capital ahead of the window closing on Friday, with a left-back and defensive midfielder understood to be the club’s priorities in the market.