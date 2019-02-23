



Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Arsene Wenger is not in the running to be appointed as the club’s new sporting director.

Wenger, who has been without a job since ending his 22-year spell with Arsenal last summer, was spotted in conversation with Al-Khelaifi in Qatar last week.

French outlet L’Equipe reported that the 69-year-old was being considered for a backroom position at the Parc des Princes, but Al-Khelaifi says that he is happy with current director Antero Henrique and sees no need for a change.

“I have very good relations with Arsene,” he told Le Parisien. “I’m close to him and I’ve known him for a long time. He is a wonderful manager and coach. He has a very sharp and very complete knowledge of football.

“But we have a sports director, Antero Henrique, in whom I have great confidence. I hear the media constantly say that Arsene will come to take this job. It’s too much. Let us work, please.

“Antero does a very good job. He will continue with us. He stays there.”

Wenger recently confirmed that he is seeking a return to football in some capacity before the end of the season.