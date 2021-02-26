



Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want Kylian Mbappe’s future resolved before their Champions League last-16 second leg with Barcelona on March 10.

The former Monaco man has less than 18 months left to run on his existing deal with the French champions amid persistent links with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has affirmed that a decision on Mbappe’s future will be reached soon, but the club supposedly do not want to wait any longer to be given clarity on the situation.





According to Marca, PSG want to put an end to Mbappe’s contract saga by demanding a resolution within the next two weeks, and before Barcelona take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men at the Parc des Princes next month.

The future of Mbappe’s fellow attacker Neymar also remains uncertain, but Leonardo has also stressed that contract talks with the Brazilian are progressing well.

Mbappe stole the show in the first leg against Barcelona with a hat-trick at Camp Nou in a 4-1 win, and he has amassed 21 goals in 30 games across all competitions this term.