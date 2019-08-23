<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering setting a deadline to sell Neymar this summer.

Neymar continues to be linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and is yet to feature this season.

According to ESPNFC, the PSG hierarchy are planning to ‘stop all forms of negotiation’ with interested parties by a certain date.

There are 12 days left before the European transfer window closes and Neymar is no closer to sealing his departure.

Real Madrid are yet to make a concrete offer, while sporting director Leonardo has turned down two offers from Barcelona.

The first offer of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitić plus €80m was rejected, with their latest bid – a loan with obligation to buy for €190m – was also rebuffed.

PSG hold a strong stance with time running out but we’re expecting more twists and turns to come.