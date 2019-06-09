Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after being examined by Paris Saint-Germain doctors.
Neymar was subsequently withdrawn from the squad and replaced by Chelsea’s Willian for the 2019 Copa America, taking place in their native Brazil.
Neymar’s club PSG released a statement revealing the extent of his injury after being examined by club doctors.
PSG said: “The two [club] doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication.
