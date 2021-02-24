



Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a concrete offer for Austria international David Alaba.

Alaba is set to leave Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of the current season with his contract due to expire this summer.

Madrid had widely been considered the favourites to sign Alaba, but Marca claims that his high salary demands has complicated matters.





With Los Blancos stalling on making an offer, it is suggested that PSG are ready to pounce for the 28-year-old free agent.

However, the same report indicates that Alaba, who has spent the past 12 seasons in Bayern’s first team, would still prefer a move to Spanish football.