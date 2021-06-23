‘Sky Sport’ journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports that PSG have completed their deal for Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. They will pay 70 million euros for the player, who will earn a salary of 8 million euros a year as well as potentially another two in bonuses.

The player will earn 8 million a year, as well as another two as a bonus if he meets certain objectives. It’s likely that these are related to the Champions League – one of the French side’s main goals next campaign. However, nothing has been confirmed in this sense just yet.





This news will be a blow for Chelsea, who were also in the race to sign the ex-Real Madrid wing-back. The Blues were even prepared to include players in the deal in order to lower the asking price. In the end, it appears that the French have overtaken their English rivals.

From Hakimi’s point of view, this will be his first experience in Ligue 1. He’s already had spells in La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A, meaning that he only has the Premier League to go to complete an impressive CV. At just 22 years old and with two years at an excellent level, there will be plenty of opportunities to do so if he sets his mind to it.