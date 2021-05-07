Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have announced a new partnership with the estate of the late American rock star Prince.

The Parisian club will release a new vinyl containing some of the singer’s music, as well as a range of clothing.

The deal, which was announced in a YouTube video from PSG, will see the French club celebrate the life of Prince – who passed away in 2016 – with the artist having previously lived in Paris and performed a concert at Parc des Princes, the club’s home stadium.

A statement on the PSG website said: “Prince had a strong affinity for Paris – the City of Light, culture, fashion, and music.

“The enigmatic icon kept an apartment in Paris for many years and performed countless concerts in the French capital starting in the mid-1980s, including pop-up club shows, late-night afterparties, and a historic June 16, 1990 performance at the Parc des Princes stadium, the home of Paris Saint-Germain.”





PSG have announced an exclusive range of clothing and a new vinyl record, which will be sold in club stores and online from May 24.

The vinyl features the songs “Partyman”, originally issued on Prince’s 1989 soundtrack to the film Batman, and a previously unreleased live version of the song “Cool”, taken from his final live performance in Paris at Le Zenith in June 2014. The vinyl will be purple, in tribute to Purple Rain, arguably Prince’s most famous record.

The clothing will include a version of PSG’s fourth kit – which is purple – with Prince’s logo and various jewels embossed, along with Prince-inspired t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and hats.

Prince remains generally regarded as one of the greatest musicians of modern times, with his incredible guitar solos, remarkable vocals, and flamboyant personality. He released 39 albums and hundreds of singles across his life, as well as writing and producing many more.